 

Del Taco Has Free Tacos & Taco Deals Every Saturday During Tacoberfest, Starting with a FREE The Del Taco on National Taco Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.2020, 23:46  |  65   |   |   

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is kicking off its month-long Tacoberfest celebration by giving away The Del Taco – named by Thrillist Fasties as the Best Fast Food Taco in America – for FREE on National Taco Day. From Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase.**

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005980/en/

To kick off Del Taco's month-long Tacoberfest celebration, from Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)

To kick off Del Taco's month-long Tacoberfest celebration, from Saturday, October 3, through National Taco Day on Sunday, October 4, fans can redeem a free Del Taco via the Del Taco app with any purchase. (Photo: Business Wire)

For those who have wondered how The Del Taco keeps up with the demands of its “America’s Best Fast Food Taco” title, it is all about making time for self-care, especially on National Taco Day. Fans of The Del Taco can see what The Del Taco does on its “day off” on all social media channels Sunday, October 4.

“We take great pride in receiving the Thrillist Fasties Award for America’s Best Fast Food Taco. The Del Taco deserves it because it doesn’t skimp on meat or cheese or anything else,” said Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We certainly want our guests to enjoy The Del Taco, but during Tacoberfest millions of our other popular tacos are up for grabs all month long. We can’t wait to kick off a celebration of all things taco at Del Taco.”

Every weekend during Tacoberfest, fans can score a different FREE menu item via the Del Taco app with any purchase:***

- Saturday, October 3 – Sunday, October 4: Free Del Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 10: Free Secret Taco offer. Check back for more details!

- Saturday, October 17: Free Grilled Chicken Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 24: Free Chicken al Carbon Taco with any purchase

- Saturday, October 31: $5 Off Any Fiesta Pack Delivered through the Del Taco App

Download the Del Taco app to access Tacoberfest offers, and follow Del Taco on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to join in the Tacoberfest celebrations.

*By number of units

**One Free Del Taco per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco app. Valid for drive-thru and delivery October 3-4, 2020, only. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

***One menu item per person, per visit. Coupon in the Del Taco App. Valid for drive-thru and delivery on specified valid dates for each offer. Not valid with 3rd party delivery providers. While supplies last. Participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, sliced avocado, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Del Taco Restaurants Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Aptorum Group Announces Pricing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Reports Preliminary Unaudited Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Sales Results
15.09.20
Erin Levzow Joins Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. as Vice President Marketing Technology
14.09.20
Del Taco Becomes ‘Del Guaco’ in Honor of National Guacamole Day, Dishing Out FREE Snack-Size Fresh Guac at its Nearly 600 “Guac-Thrus”
03.09.20
Del Taco and Beyond Meat Team Up with DoorDash to Offer Free Delivery for Plant-based Epic Beyond Burritos This Labor Day Weekend
02.09.20
Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. to Present at CL King & Associates’ 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020