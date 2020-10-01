Growing Global Demand for ESP Disc Replacements Leads to Formation of Independent Company -- Spine Innovations to Launch October 1

HEIMSBRUNN, France, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing global demand for ESP disc replacements has led to the creation of an independent company called Spine Innovations, scheduled to launch on October 1, 2020. The new company will take over the entire spine business of its parent company FH Orthopedics, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the worldwide spine device market. Spine Innovations, which will be based in Heimsbrunn, will maintain a strong focus on sales and marketing of ESP disc replacements while laying the groundwork for future technological advances.

Clinical evaluation of ESP disc replacements first started in 2004 and led to CE marks for the LP-ESP prosthesis (lumbar disc replacement) in 2006 and the CP-ESP prosthesis (cervical disc replacement) in 2012. A dedicated spine business unit was established in 2014 to push marketing of the devices. Now, just six years later, these products are available in more than 12 countries worldwide, and an ESP disc is implanted every 20 minutes in the world. Spine Innovations is positioned to become a leading actor in the total disc replacement market by building on that explosive market growth, and its status as an independent subsidiary will allow even greater focus and responsiveness to the needs of patients and surgeons.