 

Growing Global Demand for ESP Disc Replacements Leads to Formation of Independent Company -- Spine Innovations to Launch October 1

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 00:00  |  51   |   |   

HEIMSBRUNN, France, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing global demand for ESP disc replacements has led to the creation of an independent company called Spine Innovations, scheduled to launch on October 1, 2020. The new company will take over the entire spine business of its parent company FH Orthopedics, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the worldwide spine device market. Spine Innovations, which will be based in Heimsbrunn, will maintain a strong focus on sales and marketing of ESP disc replacements while laying the groundwork for future technological advances.

Clinical evaluation of ESP disc replacements first started in 2004 and led to CE marks for the LP-ESP prosthesis (lumbar disc replacement) in 2006 and the CP-ESP prosthesis (cervical disc replacement) in 2012. A dedicated spine business unit was established in 2014 to push marketing of the devices. Now, just six years later, these products are available in more than 12 countries worldwide, and an ESP disc is implanted every 20 minutes in the world. Spine Innovations is positioned to become a leading actor in the total disc replacement market by building on that explosive market growth, and its status as an independent subsidiary will allow even greater focus and responsiveness to the needs of patients and surgeons.

Total disc replacements are used by surgeons to replace degenerated natural discs. The LP-ESP and CP-ESP prostheses offer an advanced solution by utilizing patented viscoelastic technology to mimic the characteristics of natural discs and provide similar motion behavior. This helps to restore normal function and protect adjacent levels. Clinical studies and follow-ups have confirmed that patients are often able to resume sports and work activities. Surgeons have also noted that many patients are relatively young, physically active, well informed about devices and surgical options, and willing to travel abroad specifically to receive ESP disc replacements when they are not available in the patient's home country.

At Spine Innovations, our team is dedicated to collaborating with expert surgeons to provide the most effective and innovative technologies for the health of their patients. Please visit www.spine-innovations.com to learn more about our company or www.esp-disc.com for more information on our ESP disc replacements.

For more information, contact:

Eric Hermann
Spine Innovations Sales and Marketing Director
e.hermann@spine-innovations.com
+33 6 14 28 82 30

Sandrine Carle
CEO
s.carle@spine-innovations.com

Spine Innovations Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295105/Spine_Innovations_rachis.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295104/Spine_Innovations_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Valiantys is awarded Atlassian the Jira Align Specialization Badge for global deployment use
Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 88,523.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Chapada Operations
XCMG and Sinopec Strengthen Partnership to Bring Star Crawler Cranes
Xinhua Silk Road: 2020 World Canal Cities Forum held on Monday in E. China's Yangzhou
Global Conductive Polymer Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $7,118.5 million at a CAGR of 7.7% ...
Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of extraordinary general meeting
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease