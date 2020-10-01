OP Bancorp Announces a Four-Year Extension of Chief Executive Officer’s Employment Term

OP Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPBK), the holding company of Open Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that the employment term of Ms. Min J. Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be extended from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2024.

“The four-year extension of my employment term should provide additional stability for the Company to enable it to achieve its objectives, while at the same time signaling that stability to our customers, employees and the communities we serve,” said Ms. Kim.