 

Hess Sanctions Payara Development, Offshore Guyana

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 00:45  |  101   |   |   

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today announced it has made a final investment decision to proceed with development of the Payara Field offshore Guyana after the development plan received approval from the government of Guyana. Payara is the third oil development on the Stabroek Block; gross production capacity from the three developments is expected to reach approximately 560,000 barrels of oil per day in 2024.

Payara will utilize the Prosperity floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), which will have the capacity to produce up to 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day and will target an estimated resource base of about 600 million barrels of oil equivalent. First oil is expected in 2024. Ten drill centers are planned with a total of 41 wells, including 20 production wells and 21 injection wells.

Hess’ net share of development costs excluding pre-sanction costs and FPSO purchase cost is forecast to be approximately US$1.8 billion. The timing of the FPSO purchase is being evaluated. Hess’ net share of development costs is forecast to be approximately US$250 million in 2021, US$450 million in 2022, US$500 million in 2023, US$300 million in 2024 and US$225 million in 2025.

“We are excited to sanction our third oil development on the Stabroek Block,” CEO John Hess said. “We thank the Government of Guyana for their support and look forward to realizing the full potential of this world class resource.”

The Liza Phase 1 development, with a production capacity of 120,000 gross barrels of oil per day, achieved first oil in late 2019. Liza Phase 2 remains on track to achieve first oil by early 2022. It will produce up to 220,000 gross barrels of oil per day at peak rates using the Liza Unity FPSO, which is under construction in Singapore. Additional development opportunities in the Stabroek Block are being evaluated, including recent discoveries at Yellowtail, Redtail, Mako and Uaru.

Gross discovered recoverable resources for the Stabroek Block are estimated at more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of January 2020. The 18 discoveries on the block to date have established the potential for at least five FPSOs producing more than 750,000 barrels of oil per day by 2026.

The Stabroek Block is 6.6 million acres. ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45 percent interest in the Stabroek Block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30 percent interest and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNOOC Limited, holds 25 percent interest.

Seite 1 von 3
Hess Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Verastem Oncology Announces Closing of COPIKTRA (duvelisib) Sale to Secura Bio
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Hess Corp.: Chartbild trübt ein
11.09.20
Hess to Participate in J.P. Morgan U.S. All Stars Conference
08.09.20
Hess Announces Oil Discovery at Redtail, Offshore Guyana
04.09.20
Hess to Participate in Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference
02.09.20
Hess Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock