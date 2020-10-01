 

International Money Express, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering

01.10.2020, 00:55  |  94   |   |   

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the "Company"), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, announced today the pricing of the underwritten secondary public offering by affiliates of Stella Point Capital and certain of the Company's other stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) of 4,925,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a public offering price of $13.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, certain of the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 738,750 shares of Common Stock at the same price as the initial shares sold to the underwriters.

The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the offering.

Credit Suisse is acting as lead book-running manager and as representative of the underwriters for the offering. BTIG, BMO Capital Markets, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Northland Capital Markets are also acting as book-running managers for the offering.

The shares of Common Stock described above are being offered pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248902) that has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting:

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, telephone: (800) 221-1037, e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; and BTIG, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, telephone: (212) 593-7555, e-mail: equitycapitalmarkets@btig.com.

