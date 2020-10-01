 

Authentix Announces Acquisition of Traceless Authentication Group

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announced today that it has acquired the Traceless Authentication Group from Bibliotheca, Inc. a library systems solutions company serving over 30,000 libraries worldwide. MHT Partners, L.P. acted as financial advisor to Authentix in this transaction.

Rochester, New York – based Traceless is an industry leader in anticounterfeiting and diversion control to global clientele including customers in the pharmaceuticals, spirits, and apparel industries. This acquisition includes the company's complete portfolio of patented covert marking solutions as well as its own enterprise cloud-based digital track and trace software solution. Product lines acquired include Traceless Ultra, Traceless Pro, and Traceless Anti-Diversion covert marking systems that can be integrated seamlessly into existing product production using virtually any available commercial printing method including continuous inkjet and is certified for use in Domino inkjet printers. Additionally, the company brings to the deal its own portfolio of custom readers and vision inspection systems. Traceless Brand Protection Cloud, a patented track and trace cloud-based solution includes encrypted QR code generation along with available digitized labels for smartphone interaction and authentication by consumers, without the need to download a phone app.  

"Authentix has been a dominant leader in the brand protection market for over 20 years serving some of the world's largest brand owners, and this strategic acquisition expands our security technology offerings available to our growing list of global clients along with the addition of Traceless customers added in this transaction," stated Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix, adding "Traceless brings an extensive capability in the worldwide digital tracking of products and consumer-level product marketing, both of which integrate well with our growth strategy."

About Authentix

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix helps customers thrive in supply chain complexity. Authentix provides advanced authentication solutions for governments, central banks and commercial products, ensuring local economies grow, banknote security remains intact, and commercial products have robust market opportunities. The Authentix partnership approach and proven sector expertise inspires proactive innovation, helping customers mitigate risks to promote revenue growth and gain competitive advantage.  Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

About Bibliotheca

Bibliotheca is dedicated to the development of solutions that help libraries connect with users in unique ways and provide engaging experiences, allowing them to continually evolve their library services for the changing needs of their communities. With over 30,000 libraries as part of its family, there are more than 10,000 self-service units, 6,000 security systems, and 900 Automated Material Handling systems in place. Bibliotheca's Open+ solution allows libraries to extend their available hours while also maintaining occupancy at safe levels. In addition, its cloudLibrary eReader provides access to over 1.5 million eBook and eAudiobook titles in over 100 languages for more than 5 million library patrons worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.bibliotheca.com. Bibliotheca is a registered trademark of Bibliotheca, Inc.

