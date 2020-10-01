 

AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 01:15  |  106   |   |   

Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced the general availability of Amazon Timestream, a new time series database for IoT and operational applications that can scale to process trillions of time series events per day up to 1,000 times faster than relational databases, and at as low as 1/10th the cost. Amazon Timestream saves customers effort and expense by keeping recent data in-memory and moving historical data to a cost-optimized storage tier based upon user-defined policies, while its query processing gives customers the ability to access and combine recent and historical data transparently across tiers with a single query, without needing to specify explicitly in the query whether the data resides in the in-memory or cost-optimized tier. Amazon Timestream’s analytics features provide time series-specific functionality to help customers identify trends and patterns in data in near real time. Because Amazon Timestream is serverless, it automatically scales up or down to adjust capacity based on load, without customers needing to manage the underlying infrastructure. There are no upfront costs or commitments required to use Amazon Timestream, and customers pay only for the data they write, store, or query. To get started with Amazon Timestream, visit https://aws.amazon.com/timestream.

Today’s customers want to build IoT, edge, and operational applications that collect, synthesize, and derive insights from enormous amounts of data that change over time (known as time series data). For example, manufacturers might want to track IoT sensor data that measure changes in equipment across a facility, online marketers might want to analyze clickstream data that capture how a user navigates a website over time, and data center operators might want to view data that measure changes in infrastructure performance metrics. This type of time series data can be generated from multiple sources in extremely high volumes, needs to be cost-effectively collected in near real time, and requires efficient storage that helps customers organize and analyze the data. To do this today, customers can either use existing relational databases or self-managed time series databases. Neither of these options are attractive. Relational databases have rigid schemas that need to be predefined and are inflexible if new attributes of an application need to be tracked. For example, when new devices come online and start emitting time series data, rigid schemas mean that customers either have to discard the new data or redesign their tables to support the new devices, which can be costly and time-consuming. In addition to rigid schemas, relational databases also require multiple tables and indexes that need to be updated as new data arrives and lead to complex and inefficient queries as the data grows over time. Additionally, relational databases lack the required time series analytical functions like smoothing, approximation, and interpolation that help customers identify trends and patterns in near real time. Alternatively, time series database solutions that customers build and manage themselves have limited data processing and storage capacity, making them difficult to scale. Many of the existing time series database solutions fail to support data retention policies, creating storage complexity as data grows over time. To access the data, customers must build custom query engines and tools, which are difficult to configure and maintain, and can require complicated, multi-year engineering initiatives. Furthermore, these solutions do not integrate with the data collection, visualization, and machine learning tools customers are already using today. The result is that many customers just don’t bother saving or analyzing time series data, missing out on the valuable insights it can provide.

