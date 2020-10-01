TD Ameritrade Provides Update on Regulatory Actions Related to its Acquisition by Schwab

With this decision from the Federal Reserve, Schwab, TD Bank and TD Ameritrade have received all necessary legal and regulatory approvals for the proposed acquisition. Stockholders of both firms approved the transaction on June 4, 2020. The companies are now in position to close the transaction and expect to do so on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, subject to the customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement.

“For the last 45 years TD Ameritrade has been a force for positive change in financial services. We opened our doors in Omaha, Neb., in 1975 to bring Wall Street to Main Street, and in doing so, we helped pioneer an industry that has transformed not just investing, but millions of lives, for the better,” said Steve Boyle, interim president and chief executive officer. “On behalf of our management team, I want to thank all of our valued clients for placing their trust in us and finding value in our vision of what financial services could be. We have spent the better part of the last year planning an integration with Schwab that will be executed with the utmost care, attention to detail, and communication every step of the way.

“And to our workforce I say this: for your ideas, values, commitment to our clients, our communities, and each other, thank you. For your tireless determination during the extraordinary circumstances we have faced, thank you. And, for inspiring me and the rest of our management team daily, thank you. While we may be turning the page on one terrific chapter, an even better one is about to start because of the legacy you’ve helped create,” Boyle added.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

