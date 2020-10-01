- A specially created virtual race platform will vividly bring to life the connection and motivation of team competition at a time when we're apart

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS today announces the inaugural ASICS World Ekiden 2020: the ultimate team challenge that will see teams of up to six people from all over the world come together to complete a combined marathon. Inspired by a century of Japanese running culture, the race will be split into six legs of varying distances, making it perfect for runners of all abilities and experience.



The ASICS World Ekiden 2020 will also combine the best of real-world and virtual racing thanks to a new race platform using both Race Roster and the ASICS Runkeeper app. From tracking their team progress in real time on their Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit device to ranking themselves on live online leaderboards and enjoying a customised in-race audio experience, participants will experience the excitement, connection and motivation of team competition no matter how far apart they are. They will even have to pass their very own digital tasuki – the narrow band of fabric used in traditional Japanese Ekidens – to each other at the end of every leg.

Bringing people together when they're apart

The launch of the ASICS World Ekiden 2020 comes in direct response to the findings of ASICS' ongoing global research [1] into the ever-changing needs of runners and sports fans the world over. The research, which kicked off immediately after the pandemic began, reveals that 46% of Brits who exercise regularly are finding it difficult to stay motivated as they don't have a goal to work towards at the moment.

Meanwhile, three in four (77%) of team sport players in the UK say sport or exercise is more enjoyable when played with friends and teammates and two thirds (64%) admit to missing the chance to compete with others. Over half (52%) of British team players even claim their mental wellbeing has been negatively impacted by being disconnected from teammates.