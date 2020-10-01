 

Run The World ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 02:00  |  101   |   |   

- New ASICS World Ekiden 2020 unites teams from all four corners of the globe in pursuit of a shared goal

- A specially created virtual race platform will vividly bring to life the connection and motivation of team competition at a time when we're apart

- Inspired by a century of Japanese running culture, runners of all abilities will work together to complete a combined marathon

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASICS today announces the inaugural ASICS World Ekiden 2020: the ultimate team challenge that will see teams of up to six people from all over the world come together to complete a combined marathon.  Inspired by a century of Japanese running culture, the race will be split into six legs of varying distances, making it perfect for runners of all abilities and experience.

The ASICS World Ekiden 2020 will also combine the best of real-world and virtual racing thanks to a new race platform using both Race Roster and the ASICS Runkeeper app. From tracking their team progress in real time on their Apple Watch, Garmin or Fitbit device to ranking themselves on live online leaderboards and enjoying a customised in-race audio experience, participants will experience the excitement, connection and motivation of team competition no matter how far apart they are. They will even have to pass their very own digital tasuki – the narrow band of fabric used in traditional Japanese Ekidens – to each other at the end of every leg.

Bringing people together when they're apart

The launch of the ASICS World Ekiden 2020 comes in direct response to the findings of ASICS' ongoing global research [1] into the ever-changing needs of runners and sports fans the world over. The research, which kicked off immediately after the pandemic began, reveals that 46% of Brits who exercise regularly are finding it difficult to stay motivated as they don't have a goal to work towards at the moment. 

Meanwhile, three in four (77%) of team sport players in the UK say sport or exercise is more enjoyable when played with friends and teammates and two thirds (64%) admit to missing the chance to compete with others. Over half (52%) of British team players even claim their mental wellbeing has been negatively impacted by being disconnected from teammates.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Xinhua Silk Road: 2020 World Canal Cities Forum held on Monday in E. China's Yangzhou
Valiantys is awarded Atlassian the Jira Align Specialization Badge for global deployment use
Nordic Nanovector ASA - Notice of extraordinary general meeting
ProLabs SFP28 25G transceivers lower cost of entry for 5G wireless networks
Video on Demand (VoD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 88,523.67 Million by 2025 | Valuates ...
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
The Best Pools Begin with the Best Pump
Global Conductive Polymer Market Expected to Garner a Revenue of $7,118.5 million at a CAGR of 7.7% ...
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
RDIF and ChemRar to supply Avifavir to 17 countries
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease