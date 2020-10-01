 

PAR Technology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software, hardware and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,350,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $38.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $127.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses payable by PAR Technology. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are being offered by PAR Technology. In addition, PAR Technology has granted Jefferies LLC, the underwriter of the offering, a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 502,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about October 5, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

PAR Technology expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, and may also use a portion of the proceeds to acquire or invest in other assets complementary to its business.

Jefferies is acting as sole manager for the offering.

The shares are being offered by PAR Technology pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 30, 2020.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting: Jefferies LLC, Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

