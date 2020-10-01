Pulmonx Corporation Announces Pricing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pulmonx Corporation (“Pulmonx”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $19.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $190,000,000 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Pulmonx. Pulmonx has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered and sold by Pulmonx. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2020 under the ticker symbol “LUNG.” The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering, and Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity are acting as lead managers for the offering.