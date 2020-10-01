 

Pulmonx Corporation Announces Pricing of its Upsized Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pulmonx Corporation (“Pulmonx”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $19.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $190,000,000 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Pulmonx. Pulmonx has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All shares are being offered and sold by Pulmonx. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 1, 2020 under the ticker symbol “LUNG.” The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering, and Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities and Canaccord Genuity are acting as lead managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Morgan Stanley, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, by telephone at 1-866-718-1649 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2020. A copy of the registration statement may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
Gilmartin Group LLC
631-807-1986
Investors@pulmonx.com

Media Contact:
Meghan Oreste
Pulmonx Corporation
617-823-1441
moreste@pulmonx.com




