Lithia Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Senior Notes Offering

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) today announced the pricing of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2031 (the "Notes") in a private offering (the "Private Offering"), which represents an increase of $50 million from the offering size previously announced. The Private Offering is expected to close on October 9, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, today Lithia concurrently announced that it has priced its previously announced registered public offering of 3,181,819 shares of its Class A common stock (the “common stock”) (3,659,091 shares if the underwriters in the common stock offering exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares) at a public offering price of $220.00 per share. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of our common stock.

The Private Offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the rules promulgated thereunder.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.