Lithia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE: LAD) today announced the pricing of its public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,181,819 shares of its Class A common stock (the “common stock”) at a price to the public of $220.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 477,272 shares of common stock at the same public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, today Lithia concurrently announced the pricing of its private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2031 (the “Notes”), which represents an increase of $50 million from the offering size previously announced. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes.