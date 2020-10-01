 

Most U.S. Shoppers Want Retailers to Close on Thanksgiving Day, Accenture Survey Reveals

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 06:01  |  64   |   |   

As the retail industry gears up for its busiest shopping period, the COVID-19 pandemic is making consumers focus on their own health and safety and the well-being of retail employees, according to findings of the 14th annual Accenture Holiday Shopping Survey (NYSE: ACN).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005068/en/

Despite the pandemic, many consumers still expect both fast and free delivery (Photo: Business Wire)

Despite the pandemic, many consumers still expect both fast and free delivery (Photo: Business Wire)

For instance, three-quarters (76%) of the more than 1,500 U.S. consumers surveyed said they want retailers to close on Thanksgiving Day. Slightly more than half of those cited the desire to give workers a well-deserved day off, with the remainder saying retail workers should spend the holiday with their families.

Health, safety and the livelihood of store employees are also on consumers’ minds, with 61% saying they plan to minimize in-store shopping to reduce health risks to essential workers. The same number said they’d be inspired to shop with retailers that demonstrate visibly high commitments to health, safety and hygiene practices. In addition, 41% said they won’t shop with retailers that have laid off staff or reduced employees’ benefits because of the pandemic, whereas 57% would be inspired to shop with a retailer that supported their staff and customers during the crisis.

“The pandemic has reinforced, even strengthened, the social consciousness and call for transparency we’ve been seeing over the past few years,” said Jill Standish, a senior managing director at Accenture and head of its Retail practice globally. “Our survey findings show that this could be shaping up to be a very ‘human’ holiday, with a desire to support the people who have served our communities. Retailers need to respond — there has never been a more important time to be authentic and clearly communicate what they are doing to look after their employees and the wider community.”

Retail supply chains under pressure

Not surprisingly, the pandemic has further accelerated the shift to online shopping, with 75% of consumers saying they will do at least some of their holiday shopping online, up from 65% last year, while 43% of shoppers plan to shop exclusively online this holiday season.

Even though many retailers have been offering curbside and other contactless options at their stores due to the pandemic, 77% of shoppers still want their purchases delivered directly to their homes, with only 11% willing to pick up purchases in-store and the same percentage willing to use contactless options like locker or curbside pick-up. Further, consumer patience is waning, as more than half (56%) of respondents said they won’t shop with a retailer again after an unsatisfactory delivery experience.

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group partners with Routes Car Rental in Canada, with its Europcar brand
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Western Digital Unveils Unmatched Combination of Speed and Portability With Its Enhanced Line of ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
New Research From Accenture and Girls Who Code Outlines Steps to Double the Number of Women in Technology in 10 Years
24.09.20
Accenture Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2020 Results In Line With Expectations
23.09.20
Accenture Puts Data Science to Work for Pediatric Leukemia Research
23.09.20
Building Trust and Fulfilling People’s Core Needs at Work Can Help Companies Achieve Increased Business Performance Even Amid Weak GDP Growth, According to New Research from Accenture
23.09.20
Accenture to Host Conference Call Tomorrow, Sept. 24, to Discuss Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results
22.09.20
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
22.09.20
Cloud Migrations Can Reduce CO2 Emissions by Nearly 60 Million Tons a Year, According to New Research from Accenture
17.09.20
Accenture Cloud First Launches with $3 Billion Investment to Accelerate Clients’ Move to Cloud and Digital Transformation
17.09.20
Accenture Named a Leader in European Managed Security Services by Independent Research Firm
16.09.20
Accenture to Acquire Technology Consultancy SALT Solutions to Improve Manufacturing Operations and Logistics with Cloud-Based Industrial IoT Platforms