 

Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting patients to self-inject at home

This press release is intended for trade and medical press journalists only

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelgraz PFI is a long-acting supportive therapy indicated to reduce the duration of neutropenia and the incidence of febrile neutropenia in adult patients undergoing cytotoxic chemotherapy, and provides patients with the convenience of a one dose per chemotherapy cycle regime in a device that enables patients to self-administer the injection at home*[1].  To further support cancer patients prescribed Pelgraz PFI, Accord have developed an app with features to remind patients when and how to administer their injection, support with tracking any side effects and symptoms experienced during active treatment, and information on pegfilgrastim and neutropenia to help increase patients' understanding of their treatment.

Pelgraz PFI is the latest addition to Accord's Speciality Brands portfolio, bringing 'Added Value' medicines to the UK market. According to Medicines for Europe, 'Added Value' products can be defined as a range of medicines based on a known molecule that address unmet needs in healthcare and deliver relevant improvements for patients, healthcare professionals and/or payers. These improvements can range from a new therapeutic use, better efficacy and safety and/or tolerability profile, or in the way the medicine is delivered [2].

Pelgraz PFI provides physicians with an alternative option to reduce the incidence of febrile neutropenia in cancer patients at a lower drug acquisition cost than the brand originator Neulasta, a pre-filled syringe [3]. Neutropenic events are a frequent and significant complication of chemotherapy, and can result in chemotherapy dose delays and reductions for patients, with febrile neutropenia potentially resulting in life-threatening infection and prolonged hospitalisation [4],[5]. Filgrastim therapy, the short-acting form of granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), involves daily injections for patients with return visits to hospital after chemotherapy, or at home through either a nurse visit or self-administration. Pelgraz PFI offers a one dose per cycle administration to remove this burden of daily injections for cancer patients [1]

