 

DGAP-News Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 07:00  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG

01.10.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG


All proposed resolutions approved with large majority
 

HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 01 October 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, including:
 

  • The discharge of the members of the management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2019 financial year
  • The appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the 2020 financial year
  • Elections to the Supervisory Board
  • Resolution on the Remuneration of the Supervisory Board
  • Resolution on the Creation of a Stock Option Program 2020, the Creation of a Conditional Capital 2020/I as well as the Corresponding Amendments to the Articles of Association
  • Resolution on the Creation of an Authorized Capital 2020 Cancelling the Conditional Capital 2019, as well as the Corresponding Amendment to the Articles of Association
  • Transfer of the Company's Official Seat and Conversion into and Adoption of Articles of Association of a Public Company under the Laws of the Netherlands

 

47.72 % of the voting shares were represented at the 2020 Vivoryon Therapeutics AG AGM.
 

All resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:
www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2020

Objection was declared for a total of less than 2% of the total outstanding voting rights and recorded in the minutes of the Annual General Meeting. Therefore, the Management Board is instructed to complete the transfer of the registered office to the Netherlands, the conversion and the related amendment of the Articles of Association.

Seite 1 von 3
Vivoryon Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro übernimmt den Geschäftsbereich Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) von DSM
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions startet Zinsportal in USA
FinLab AG: Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. GIBT ZWISCHENSTAND ZU GESPRÄCHEN ÜBER IHRE EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.09.20
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Vivoryon Therapeutics Announces Notice of its Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on September 30, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.09.20
66
Ist noch jemand in PROBIODRUG investiert ?