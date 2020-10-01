DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG 01.10.2020 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



All proposed resolutions approved with large majority



HALLE (SAALE) / MUNICH, Germany, 01 October 2020 - Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY, ISIN DE0007921835) announced today that its shareholders approved all resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board at the Company's Annual General Meeting which took place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, including:



The discharge of the members of the management and Supervisory Boards with respect to the 2019 financial year

The appointment of KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft as auditor for the 2020 financial year

Elections to the Supervisory Board

Resolution on the Remuneration of the Supervisory Board

Resolution on the Creation of a Stock Option Program 2020, the Creation of a Conditional Capital 2020/I as well as the Corresponding Amendments to the Articles of Association

Resolution on the Creation of an Authorized Capital 2020 Cancelling the Conditional Capital 2019, as well as the Corresponding Amendment to the Articles of Association

Transfer of the Company's Official Seat and Conversion into and Adoption of Articles of Association of a Public Company under the Laws of the Netherlands

47.72 % of the voting shares were represented at the 2020 Vivoryon Therapeutics AG AGM.



All resolutions proposed by the Company's management and Supervisory Board were approved at the meeting with a large majority. The voting results can be found on the Company's website:

www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/ordinary-general-meeting-of-shareholders-2020



Objection was declared for a total of less than 2% of the total outstanding voting rights and recorded in the minutes of the Annual General Meeting. Therefore, the Management Board is instructed to complete the transfer of the registered office to the Netherlands, the conversion and the related amendment of the Articles of Association.