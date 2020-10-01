 

REC Silicon – Examination by Norwegian Tax Administration Dropped

Oslo, Norway – October 1, 2020: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) has previously disclosed notices of reassessment from the Norwegian Central Tax Office (CTO) regarding tax returns for tax years 2009 through 2011. (See note 31 to the 2019 annual report for additional information https://epub.artbox.no/recsilicon/ar2019/76/)

REC Silicon received information from the Norwegian Tax Administration through legal counsel on September 30, 2020 that issues raised to deny deductions taken by REC Silicon during tax years 2009 through 2011 have been dropped. In addition, the Norwegian Tax Administration informed that after a thorough examination, also considering the elapsed time, they did not find a reason to move forward with other issues raised in the draft decision including the classification of capital inflows as equity deposits.

The resulting decrease in short-term liabilities of approximately USD 26.5 million, income tax benefit of approximately USD 21.9 million, and the reversal of interest expense of approximately USD 4.6 million will be reflected in the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results, which are scheduled to be released on Thursday October 29, 2020.

