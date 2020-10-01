Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic benefit, including prolonged event-free survival, increased motor function and milestone achievement

Nearly two-thirds of patients (65.6%) in STR1VE-EU have already achieved developmental motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA Type 1 at a mean duration of follow-up of 10.6 months, including patients with a more severe phenotype compared to previous studies





Two-thirds of patients (66.7%) were free of feeding support, an important indicator of stabilization/halting of disease progression





New interim Phase 3 STR1VE-EU data presented at WMS support the robust clinical evidence that have demonstrated a consistent, transformative benefit across Zolgensma clinical trials for the treatment of patients with SMA





More than 600 patients now treated with Zolgensma, including some more than five years post-treatment and more than five years old





Basel, October 1, 2020 – Novartis Gene Therapies today announced new interim data from the ongoing Phase 3 STR1VE-EU clinical trial for Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) that demonstrated patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1 continued to experience significant therapeutic benefit, including event-free survival, rapid and sustained improvement in motor function and motor milestone achievement, including for some patients with more aggressive disease at baseline compared to previous trials. SMA is a rare, genetic neuromuscular disease caused by a lack of a functional SMN1 gene that results in the progressive and irreversible loss of motor neurons, affecting muscle functions, including breathing, swallowing, and basic movement.1,2,3 These data as of December 31, 2019, and presented today during a virtual Clinical Trial Poster Session as part of the World Muscle Society (WMS) 2020 Virtual Congress, support the robust clinical evidence that has demonstrated a consistent, transformative benefit across Zolgensma clinical trials for the treatment of patients with SMA.

“We are seeing further evidence of the potential of Zolgensma to effectively halt motor neuron loss following a one-time, intravenous infusion. In STR1VE-EU, patients achieved rapid improvements in motor function following treatment with Zolgensma, and most have already achieved motor milestones not observed in the natural history of SMA Type 1,” said Professor Eugenio Mercuri, M.D., PhD., Department of Pediatric Neurology, Catholic University, Rome, Italy. “These interim results are especially encouraging considering STR1VE-EU includes some patients with a more severe phenotype than in the START and STR1VE-US studies, further supporting the gene therapy’s positive benefit/risk profile, even in this more fragile population.”