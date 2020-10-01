 

DGAP-News DIC Asset AG Continues to Expand its Institutional Business with Acquisitions Worth c. EUR 160 Million

DIC Asset AG Continues to Expand its Institutional Business with Acquisitions Worth c. EUR 160 Million

01.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

DIC Asset AG Continues to Expand its Institutional Business with Acquisitions Worth c. EUR 160 Million

  • "LOOK 21" property in downtown Stuttgart acquired for c. EUR 122 million
  • New-build "HangarOne" office property in Cologne-Ossendorf acquired for c. EUR 38 million
  • These acquisitions bring assets under management up to c. EUR 8.8 billion

Frankfurt am Main, 1 October 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, signed the purchase agreements for another two high-end office properties in September. They are earmarked for institutional investment vehicles already launched.

All things considered, the total investment costs (TIC) for both properties approximated EUR 160 million, bringing the acquisition volume notarised since the start of the year up to c. EUR 293 million in the Institutional Business segment alone.

"With the two new additions in Cologne and Stuttgart, we have now cleared the half-way mark of this year's acquisition target of EUR 500-800 million for the Institutional Business. Additional acquisitions still in the pipeline will be closed in the coming weeks. We are pleased with the robustness of the German transactions market, and therefore very confident of our ability to achieve the acquisition target in the course of a dynamic final quarter as planned," commented Johannes von Mutius, Chief Investment Officer of
DIC Asset AG.

Section B of the "LOOK 21" property on Heilbronner Strasse in downtown Stuttgart was acquired on behalf of a special AIF for c. EUR 122 million (TIC). It was sold by USWM-Immobilien GmbH together with its two shareholders, Südwestmetall (the Metal and Electrical Industry Employers' Association for Baden-Württemberg) and Unternehmensverband Südwest (an independent employers' association). The micro-location of the multi-tenancy-capable property is defined specifically by its integration in the central Europaviertel locality, and by its excellent transportation access. The new-build property of around 11,200 sqm of lettable area has landmark character because of its modern architecture and is fully let to a high-net-worth tenant from the infrastructure sector. The lease term is 12 years. Stuttgart-based estate agency PH REAL Peter Holtz Real Estate advised the seller exclusively within the framework of the sales process.

