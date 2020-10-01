 

DGAP-News Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 07:30  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Manz AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

01.10.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

- Total order volume of more than 20 million euros in the Energy Storage segment

- Most of the order will affect revenues and earnings in 2021

- Gradual expansion of the line for mass production of battery cells with an annual capacity of 10 GWh planned

Reutlingen, October 01, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, has received an order with a total volume of more than 20 million euros from Slovakian R&D and battery production company InoBat Auto. The order includes integrated production equipment for setting up a pilot production line for stacked Li-Ion pouch cells for electric vehicles. The annual capacity of the line near Bratislava will be 100 MWh. The research and development center as well as the pilot line will be put into operation at the end of 2021. The gradual expansion of the production capacity of Li-Ion battery cells with an annual capacity of 10 GWh is planned by 2024.

With the order from InoBat, Manz is continuing its positive business development in the Energy Storage segment in fiscal year 2020. With over 30 years of experience in process development and production technology for wound and stacked Li-ion battery cells and modules, Manz is benefiting from the strong growth momentum in the field of electromobility.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "We are proud to support our Slovakian client InoBat in the important step of setting up a pilot line to achieve its growth targets. Thus, we are positioning ourselves as a leading European solution provider and development partner in the field of battery technology shortly before the allocation of the European Commission's large-scale funding projects, so-called Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). I am convinced that this European initiative will offer Manz even greater potential in the future."

Seite 1 von 3
Manz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro übernimmt den Geschäftsbereich Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) von DSM
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Covestro to acquire the Resins & Functional Materials business (RFM) from DSM
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung Deposit Solutions startet Zinsportal in USA
FinLab AG: Deposit Solutions, a FinLab Portfolio Company, Launches in the U.S.
DGAP-News: niiio finance group AG: niiio finance group auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. GIBT ZWISCHENSTAND ZU GESPRÄCHEN ÜBER IHRE EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG erhält Großauftrag von InoBat Auto über Anlagen für F&E-Zentrum und Pilotproduktionslinie für Li-Ion Batteriezellen in der Slowakei (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Manz AG erhält Großauftrag von InoBat Auto über Anlagen für F&E-Zentrum und Pilotproduktionslinie für Li-Ion Batteriezellen in der Slowakei
30.09.20
Marktkompass: 12.800 DAX pausiert | S&T | NIKOLA | PALANTIR | | MODERNA | MANZ
29.09.20
Prime Standard: Manz AG winkt ein Folgeauftrag - zweistelliger Millionenbereich
29.09.20
Manz: Neuer Großauftrag winkt
29.09.20
Manz AG: Letter of Intent für Folgeauftrag einer Produktionslinie zur automatisierten Montage von Zellkontaktiersystemen
29.09.20
Manz AG: Letter of Intent for follow-up order for a production line for the automated assembly of cell contacting systems
11.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Manz AG (deutsch)
11.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Manz AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:50 Uhr
4.332
MANZ verdient gut an der Solarbranche