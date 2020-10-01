Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia

Manz AG receives major order from InoBat Auto for equipment for R&D center and pilot production line for Li-Ion battery cells in Slovakia 01.10.2020

- Total order volume of more than 20 million euros in the Energy Storage segment

- Most of the order will affect revenues and earnings in 2021

- Gradual expansion of the line for mass production of battery cells with an annual capacity of 10 GWh planned

Reutlingen, October 01, 2020 - Manz AG, a global high-tech engineering company with an extensive technology portfolio, has received an order with a total volume of more than 20 million euros from Slovakian R&D and battery production company InoBat Auto. The order includes integrated production equipment for setting up a pilot production line for stacked Li-Ion pouch cells for electric vehicles. The annual capacity of the line near Bratislava will be 100 MWh. The research and development center as well as the pilot line will be put into operation at the end of 2021. The gradual expansion of the production capacity of Li-Ion battery cells with an annual capacity of 10 GWh is planned by 2024.

With the order from InoBat, Manz is continuing its positive business development in the Energy Storage segment in fiscal year 2020. With over 30 years of experience in process development and production technology for wound and stacked Li-ion battery cells and modules, Manz is benefiting from the strong growth momentum in the field of electromobility.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, comments: "We are proud to support our Slovakian client InoBat in the important step of setting up a pilot line to achieve its growth targets. Thus, we are positioning ourselves as a leading European solution provider and development partner in the field of battery technology shortly before the allocation of the European Commission's large-scale funding projects, so-called Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI). I am convinced that this European initiative will offer Manz even greater potential in the future."