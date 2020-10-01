The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 30 Sep 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.8135 £ 21.0873 Estimated MTD return 2.05% 1.98% Estimated YTD return 3.99% 2.19% Estimated ITD return 138.13% 110.87%

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.05 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -28.40% N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.87%

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A

Liquidity Enhancement Agreement Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A

BGHL Capital