BGHL (GBP) NAV(s)
BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Ordinary Shares
The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.
Close of business 30 Sep 2020.
Estimated NAV
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Estimated NAV
|€ 23.8135
|£ 21.0873
|Estimated MTD return
|2.05%
|1.98%
|Estimated YTD return
|3.99%
|2.19%
|Estimated ITD return
|138.13%
|110.87%
NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees
Market information
|Euro Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|€ 17.05
|N/A
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|-28.40%
|N/A
|Sterling Shares
|Amsterdam (AEX)
|London (LSE)
|Market Close
|N/A
|GBX 1,500.00
|Premium/discount to estimated NAV
|N/A
|-28.87%
Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury
|Ordinary Shares
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Range of Price
|N/A
|N/A
|Liquidity Enhancement Agreement
|Euro Shares
|Sterling Shares
|Number of shares
|N/A
|N/A
|Average Price
|N/A
|N/A
BGHL Capital
