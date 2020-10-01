 

Atari Token Agreement with Bitcoin.com Exchange for a Public Sale and Listing of the Atari Token in November 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 07:45  |  98   |   |   

Atari Token: Agreement with Bitcoin.com Exchange for a Public Sale and Listing of the Atari Token in November 2020

  • The public sale of the Atari Token is slated for November 2020, with a listing on Bitcoin.com Exchange upon completion; Details to be released in the next few weeks by Bitcoin.com Exchange
  • Atari announces new partnerships, such as Ultra.io
  • The 3rd round is currently live and will close before the public sale

Paris, France, October 1, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces today an agreement with Bitcoin.com Exchange for a public sale and the listing of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange.

The public sale is slated for early November 2020, with details to be announced in the next few weeks by Bitcoin.com Exchange. During all these sales, the Atari Token can only be purchased using the following mainstream crypto-currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash.

This public sale and the listing constitute a very important milestone for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system.

The Atari Group has recently entered into many additional partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token throughout the ecosystem of interactive entertainment and of blockchain initiatives. The first use cases are in the domains where the Group is already active: casinos using crypto-currencies, video games or blockchain games.  The list of such partnerships is available at www.atarichain.com. With Ultra.io, a blockchain-based game distribution platform, the Atari Token will be utilized within the Ultra.io ecosystem.

The public sale is implemented by Atari Chain, Ltd (“Atari Chain”), a subsidiary of Atari, SA, held in parity with the ICICB Group and based in Gibraltar. The Atari Group is entitled to 35% of the revenue derived from the sales of the Atari Token.

During the 1st round of pre-sales of the Atari Token, $514K was transacted at a price per token of $0.08 each, corresponding to 74.19 BTC at the then current price of the Bitcoin. The amount was mainly contributed by the partners to fund development of the project. The main goal of this first round was essentially to stress-test the platform, validate the user interface and audit the backend system. Atari Chain closed a 2nd round of private sales for an amount of $1 million at the same price of $0.08, raised from third parties and from its business partner ICICB. The Hard Cap has been reached. The 3rd round is currently live and will close before the public sale.

Seite 1 von 4
Atari Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
Director Declaration
Voting Rights and Capital
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
ATARI: Timeline for the filing of the Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended March 31, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.08.20
40
ATARI VCS (Ataribox) geht an den Start!