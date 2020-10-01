Paris, France, October 1, 2020 – The Atari Group, one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers, announces today an agreement with Bitcoin.com Exchange for a public sale and the listing of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange.

The public sale is slated for early November 2020, with details to be announced in the next few weeks by Bitcoin.com Exchange. During all these sales, the Atari Token can only be purchased using the following mainstream crypto-currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash.

This public sale and the listing constitute a very important milestone for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system.

The Atari Group has recently entered into many additional partnership agreements to progressively develop the adoption and the use cases of the Atari Token throughout the ecosystem of interactive entertainment and of blockchain initiatives. The first use cases are in the domains where the Group is already active: casinos using crypto-currencies, video games or blockchain games. The list of such partnerships is available at www.atarichain.com . With Ultra.io, a blockchain-based game distribution platform, the Atari Token will be utilized within the Ultra.io ecosystem.

The public sale is implemented by Atari Chain, Ltd (“Atari Chain”), a subsidiary of Atari, SA, held in parity with the ICICB Group and based in Gibraltar. The Atari Group is entitled to 35% of the revenue derived from the sales of the Atari Token.

During the 1st round of pre-sales of the Atari Token, $514K was transacted at a price per token of $0.08 each, corresponding to 74.19 BTC at the then current price of the Bitcoin. The amount was mainly contributed by the partners to fund development of the project. The main goal of this first round was essentially to stress-test the platform, validate the user interface and audit the backend system. Atari Chain closed a 2nd round of private sales for an amount of $1 million at the same price of $0.08, raised from third parties and from its business partner ICICB. The Hard Cap has been reached. The 3rd round is currently live and will close before the public sale.