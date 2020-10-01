DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Mid Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG
|
DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.
1 October 2020
Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")
Mid Stabilisation Period Announcement
Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.
Securities
|Issuer:
|
Knaus Tabbert AG
Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
|Securities:
|Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|Offer size:
|3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option)
|Offer price:
|58 EUR per Share
Stabilisation
|Stabilising Manager:
|Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom
For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:
Stabilisation transactions
|Date
|Buy/Sell
|Aggregate (Quantity)
|Lowest Price
|Highest Price
|Currency
|Trading Venues
|23/09/2020
|Buy
|336,739
|54.50
|58.00
|EUR
|XETR
0 Kommentare