 

DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Mid Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 08:00  |  78   |   |   

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Mid Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG

01.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

1 October 2020

 

Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")

 

Mid Stabilisation Period Announcement

Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG

Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
Securities: Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
Offer size: 3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 58 EUR per Share
 

 

Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager: Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom
 


For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:

Stabilisation transactions

Date Buy/Sell Aggregate (Quantity) Lowest Price Highest Price Currency Trading Venues
23/09/2020 Buy 336,739 54.50 58.00 EUR XETR
 

 

