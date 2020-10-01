Jefferies International Limited: Mid Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

1 October 2020

Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")

Mid Stabilisation Period Announcement



Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG



Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 Securities: Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer ISIN: DE000A2YN504 Offer size: 3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 58 EUR per Share

Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager: Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom



For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:

Stabilisation transactions

Date Buy/Sell Aggregate (Quantity) Lowest Price Highest Price Currency Trading Venues 23/09/2020 Buy 336,739 54.50 58.00 EUR XETR