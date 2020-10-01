 

EQS-News ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 08:00  |  101   |   |   

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch

01.10.2020 / 08:00

Emmen, Switzerland, 01. October 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch

Remote work has come to stay. As offices change and businesses transform, it is crucial to stop cyberattacks in a close collaboration of networking and security teams. This is why cybersecurity is one of the focus areas of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. Now resellers can offer their customers flexible, fast and effective threat protection with Cisco Umbrella, the cloud-delivered network security and threat intelligence that protects any device, anywhere.

Cisco Umbrella combines multiple security functions into one solution. It not only blocks malware, phishing and inappropriate content, it also contains botnets before they can cause damage. This offers a fast and easy way to protect remote and roaming workers, secure direct internet access at branch offices, and control the use of cloud-based apps without the need for another appliance. By unifying multiple security services in the cloud, the use of Umbrella gives customers more flexibility, sharper visibility, and consistent enforcement.

Network transparency is also the goal of Cisco Stealthwatch. It uses machine learning (ML) to monitor customer networks using telemetry data from their own infrastructure. Complex threats can be identified, rapid countermeasures taken and critical data protected by intelligent network segmentation.

Cisco Umbrella uses the Global Network, Cisco's own cloud infrastructure, and enforces security policies at the internet's DNS layer with no added latency. It covers any device worldwide within minutes. Being a completely cloud-based service, there is no hardware to install or software to maintain, at the same time enabling it to stay up-to-date without admin intervention.

Seite 1 von 2
ALSO Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2020 deutliche Steigerung von Gesamtleistung und Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. GIBT ZWISCHENSTAND ZU GESPRÄCHEN ÜBER IHRE EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.:
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2020 - Outlook for the fiscal year
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: ALSO Cloud Marketplace erweitert Cybersecurity-Portfolio um Cisco Umbrella und Cisco Stealthwatch (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
EQS-News: ALSO Cloud Marketplace erweitert Cybersecurity-Portfolio um Cisco Umbrella und Cisco Stealthwatch
28.09.20
DGAP-News: Erhöhung der Produktivität mit Wrike (deutsch)
28.09.20
EQS-News: Increase productivity with Wrike
28.09.20
EQS-News: Erhöhung der Produktivität mit Wrike
22.09.20
DGAP-News: ALSO lanciert Marktplatz-Plattform für Künstliche Intelligenz (deutsch)
22.09.20
EQS-News: ALSO lanciert Marktplatz-Plattform für Künstliche Intelligenz
22.09.20
EQS-News: ALSO launches Marketplace Platform for Artificial Intelligence
17.09.20
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung des Unternehmens: SVP Consumptional Business neues Mitglied der ALSO-Konzernleitung (deutsch)
17.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Further strengthening of organization: SVP Consumptional Business New Member of ALSO Group Management