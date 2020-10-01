EQS-News ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch
ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch
Network transparency is also the goal of Cisco Stealthwatch. It uses machine learning (ML) to monitor customer networks using telemetry data from their own infrastructure. Complex threats can be identified, rapid countermeasures taken and critical data protected by intelligent network segmentation.
Cisco Umbrella uses the Global Network, Cisco's own cloud infrastructure, and enforces security policies at the internet's DNS layer with no added latency. It covers any device worldwide within minutes. Being a completely cloud-based service, there is no hardware to install or software to maintain, at the same time enabling it to stay up-to-date without admin intervention.
