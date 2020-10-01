ALSO Cloud Marketplace Enhances Cybersecurity Portfolio with Cisco Umbrella and Cisco Stealthwatch

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Emmen, Switzerland, 01. October 2020

Remote work has come to stay. As offices change and businesses transform, it is crucial to stop cyberattacks in a close collaboration of networking and security teams. This is why cybersecurity is one of the focus areas of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. Now resellers can offer their customers flexible, fast and effective threat protection with Cisco Umbrella, the cloud-delivered network security and threat intelligence that protects any device, anywhere.



Cisco Umbrella combines multiple security functions into one solution. It not only blocks malware, phishing and inappropriate content, it also contains botnets before they can cause damage. This offers a fast and easy way to protect remote and roaming workers, secure direct internet access at branch offices, and control the use of cloud-based apps without the need for another appliance. By unifying multiple security services in the cloud, the use of Umbrella gives customers more flexibility, sharper visibility, and consistent enforcement.

Network transparency is also the goal of Cisco Stealthwatch. It uses machine learning (ML) to monitor customer networks using telemetry data from their own infrastructure. Complex threats can be identified, rapid countermeasures taken and critical data protected by intelligent network segmentation.

Cisco Umbrella uses the Global Network, Cisco's own cloud infrastructure, and enforces security policies at the internet's DNS layer with no added latency. It covers any device worldwide within minutes. Being a completely cloud-based service, there is no hardware to install or software to maintain, at the same time enabling it to stay up-to-date without admin intervention.