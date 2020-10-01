 

DGAP-News Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer

Ferratum Oyj: Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer

Appointment of new Group Chief Risk Officer

Helsinki, 1 October, 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that Daniel Kliem has been appointed as Chief Risk Officer for the Group, succeeding Dr. Clemens Krause, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors of Ferratum. Daniel will join Ferratum on 1 October 2020 and will also be appointed as a member of Ferratum's Leadership Team with effect on the same date.

Daniel has obtained a strong background in risk and credit scoring during his 17 years of managerial experience in the field and joins Ferratum from MA Data Consulting GmbH were he acted as Director, Lead Digital Innovation Lab. Prior to this, Daniel has acted as the Managing Director of Creditsafe Germany, the world's most used provider of online business credit reports. Daniel has, in addition, built on his extensive experience in risk management both at American Express, where he served over 10 years, first as Vice President & Country Risk Officer in Germany and Austria while later assuming further responsibilities for Sweden, Finland, Netherlands and France. Daniel as in addition served as Chief risk Officer at Lendico Global Services GmbH.

Daniel holds a Master's Degree (Internationaler Diplom Betriebswirt AIM) from the Academy for International Management AIM in Mannheim, Germany.

Daniel joins Ferratum at a time in which the Group continues to roll out new products and services. Daniel will play a key role in improving Ferratum's industry leading risk capabilities further and adds valuable knowledge and insight, with his extensive experience in risk management and the payments industry, to the Leadership Team which is of high value as the Group implements its ambitious growth plans.
