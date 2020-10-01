 

Conference call to present Kinnevik’s third quarter results 2020

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") will publish financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday 15 October 2020 at around 08.00 CET. A conference call will be held on the same day at 10.00 CET to present the results.

The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xpb3qrkn

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 3333 000 804
SE: +46 8 566 426 51
US: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code: 64229483#

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

