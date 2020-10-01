Atos completes the acquisition of EcoAct

After having announced its commitment to drive decarbonized digital services, Atos continues to build its sustainability consulting capabilities by welcoming EcoAct to the organization. The company will operate under the brand “EcoAct, an Atos Company” and will continue to be led by its founders – Thierry Fornas and Gérald Maradan.

Paris, October 1, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of EcoAct, an internationally recognized climate strategy consulting firm. EcoAct, with its team of 160 climate experts, and Atos will shape a global Decarbonization Excellence Center with comprehensive delivery capabilities that help organizations succeed in their climate ambitions.

Building on Atos and EcoAct’s combined expertise, a Global Decarbonization Excellence Center will be created. It will apply a comprehensive approach to decarbonization, providing customers globally with a full assessment, identifying pathways to achieving carbon neutrality and providing digital solutions to decarbonize their digital and business processes. For their remaining CO 2 emissions, and as part of the “Contribute to Zero” offer, voluntary carbon offsetting will be offered, thereby accompanying organizations to reach carbon neutrality.

“As part of Atos’ ambition to unlock the carbon neutral economy with digital technologies, we recognize the need to develop a 360-degree approach to support our customers at all stages of their decarbonization process,” explains Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Decarbonization Business Line and Head of Growing Markets at Atos. “The integration of EcoAct now expands our decarbonization capabilities to expand our consultancy and include offsetting services, enabling unparalleled business value for our customers and reinforcing Atos’ position as the leader in decarbonized digital business technology.”

“We are delighted to today officially become part of the Atos Group, extending the reach of EcoAct’s important work on climate change and decarbonisation. As the importance of the net zero agenda continues to gain momentum with corporates and public institutions, we are looking forward to expanding our scope and adding our expertise to Atos’ existing offers.” say Thierry Fornas and Gérald Maradan, Managing Directors, EcoAct.

“Climate change remains a major focus area for organizations in the context of ESG, and decarbonization-related offerings will see further growth in demand. Atos’ approach of ingraining sustainability into its digital transformation offerings will help its clients move towards a sustainable business strategy, which means looking at sustainability from a business opportunity and risk perspective,” said Bjoern Stengel, senior research analyst, Business Consulting and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Business Services at IDC.

The newly formed business unit will drive digital sustainability operations across the Group and assist its clients at all levels of their journeys towards long-term commercial resilience. The acquisition will also reinforce the company’s leadership in the growing decarbonization market.

Atos’ global Decarbonization Excellence Center is planned to be launched in H1 2021.

