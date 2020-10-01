 

Atos completes the acquisition of EcoAct

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 08:00  |  41   |   |   

Atos strengthens its decarbonized digital solution portfolio and expertise with highly specialized skills

Paris, October 1, 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of EcoAct, an internationally recognized climate strategy consulting firm. EcoAct, with its team of 160 climate experts, and Atos will shape a global Decarbonization Excellence Center with comprehensive delivery capabilities that help organizations succeed in their climate ambitions.

After having announced its commitment to drive decarbonized digital services, Atos continues to build its sustainability consulting capabilities by welcoming EcoAct to the organization. The company will operate under the brand “EcoAct, an Atos Company” and will continue to be led by its founders – Thierry Fornas and Gérald Maradan.

Building on Atos and EcoAct’s combined expertise, a Global Decarbonization Excellence Center will be created. It will apply a comprehensive approach to decarbonization, providing customers globally with a full assessment, identifying pathways to achieving carbon neutrality and providing digital solutions to decarbonize their digital and business processes. For their remaining CO2 emissions, and as part of the “Contribute to Zero” offer, voluntary carbon offsetting will be offered, thereby accompanying organizations to reach carbon neutrality.

“As part of Atos’ ambition to unlock the carbon neutral economy with digital technologies, we recognize the need to develop a 360-degree approach to support our customers at all stages of their decarbonization process,” explains Nourdine Bihmane, Head of Decarbonization Business Line and Head of Growing Markets at Atos. “The integration of EcoAct now expands our decarbonization capabilities to expand our consultancy and include offsetting services, enabling unparalleled business value for our customers and reinforcing Atos’ position as the leader in decarbonized digital business technology.”

“We are delighted to today officially become part of the Atos Group, extending the reach of EcoAct’s important work on climate change and decarbonisation. As the importance of the net zero agenda continues to gain momentum with corporates and public institutions, we are looking forward to expanding our scope and adding our expertise to Atos’ existing offers.” say Thierry Fornas and Gérald Maradan, Managing Directors, EcoAct.

“Climate change remains a major focus area for organizations in the context of ESG, and decarbonization-related offerings will see further growth in demand. Atos’ approach of ingraining sustainability into its digital transformation offerings will help its clients move towards a sustainable business strategy, which means looking at sustainability from a business opportunity and risk perspective,” said Bjoern Stengel, senior research analyst, Business Consulting and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Business Services at IDC.

The newly formed business unit will drive digital sustainability operations across the Group and assist its clients at all levels of their journeys towards long-term commercial resilience. The acquisition will also reinforce the company’s leadership in the growing decarbonization market.

Atos’ global Decarbonization Excellence Center is planned to be launched in H1 2021.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contact
Marion Delmas – marion.delmas@atos.net - +33 6 37 63 91 99

Attachment


Atos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
Director Declaration
Voting Rights and Capital
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Atos introduces BullSequana Agility, a new hyperconverged solution to leverage the power of multi-cloud
28.09.20
innocent Drinks selects Atos as digital partner for carbon-neutral factory
28.09.20
RheinEnergie selects Atos to build its future digital workplace
24.09.20
Correction: Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership
23.09.20
Siemens and Atos announce a five-year extension of their strategic partnership
21.09.20
Atos and RingCentral launch Unify Office in France
16.09.20
Atos - Monthly information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
16.09.20
Atos rated a top score of triple A for the fourth consecutive year in MSCI ESG ranking
15.09.20
Evolution of the Atos Board of Directors  
11.09.20
Student Loans Company appoints Atos as a Strategic Partner