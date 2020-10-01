Exercise of Options and Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 1 2020, Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT, AIM: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases, announces that the company has issued 72,953 ordinary shares of £0.06 each (“Ordinary Shares”) from treasury following the exercise of options by a former employee.

Following the issue from treasury the issued share capital of the Company comprises 167,593,296 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 4,791,703 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 162,801,593. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company also has in issue 8,966,520 zero cost warrants.

