 

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

01.10.2020, 08:00   

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No:  93546)
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Directorate Change

The Board confirms that, as per the announcement dated 25 March, 2020, Mr Nicholas Villiers has retired from the Board with effect from 30 September, 2020 after having served as a director of the Company for more than nine years.  The Board wishes to express its thanks to Mr Villiers for his valued contributions and leadership during his time as a director and as Chairman. 

As reported in the Company’s annual financial report for the year ended 31 December, 2019, Mr Michael Phair has succeeded Mr Villiers as Chairman of the Board. 

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT


