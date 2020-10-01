 

Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience to Draw Customer Experience Experts from Around the Globe

Paris, October 1, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today its flagship customer experience management (CXM) annual conference, Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience, will take place Oct. 13-14. The global conference will feature 77 speakers and more than 60 unique virtual sessions, bringing together business and IT leaders from across industries for thought leadership strategy discussions, technical sessions, peer-to-peer networking and motivating keynotes. The conference is designed for CXM business executives, customer communications professionals, software developers and enterprise architects. Attendees will take away current trends and industry perspective on how to expand communication channels, deliver more digital communications, improve customer engagement, drive advanced personalized experiences and create operational efficiencies with customer communication management (CCM).

The annual Quadient Inspire Days traditionally takes place at physical locations, but due to the pandemic, the event will be virtual for the first time. The event this year includes six tracks accommodating global time zones. Recordings of sessions will be available for on-demand viewing after the event for registered delegates. There is no cost to attend.

Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience will feature technology updates, insights from leading industry analysts and partners, and experiences and best practices from current Quadient customers. Sessions will include:

  • Customer experience pioneer Ingrid Lindberg of Chief Customer
  • Allen Bonde and Tom Mouhsian of Forrester
  • Kaspar Roos of Aspire Communications
  • CXM practitioners from Epsilon, Northwestern Mutual, Orda, British Gas, Opus Trust, Paragon Customer Communications, CGI France, Lincoln Financial Group, Customer Centrics, Auto & General, HBF Health, New Zealand Post, Santander Bank and SulAmérica Seguros.
  • Event sponsors Canon, Capgemini, Cognizant and Guidewire

“We are excited to be able to connect virtually with everyone on a global scale for this year’s Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Customer Experience Management, Quadient. “Despite the challenges the pandemic presents, connections matter today more than ever. Customers not only expect companies to know their individual wishes and to personalize their experiences, they expect brands to proactively anticipate their needs and provide self-service options that go far beyond a simple FAQ page. Quadient Inspire Days Virtual Experience will provide the critical insights and tips needed for customer experience professionals to excel even within the disruption and changes affecting business today.”

For the event’s agenda and no-cost registration, visit www.quadient.com/inspire-days-virtual-experience.

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on four key solution areas including Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-Related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit quadient.com.

Joe Scolaro, Quadient                                       Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
Global Press Relations Manager                      Account Executive
+1-866-883-4260 Ext. 1590                             +1-630-964-8500
j.scolaro@quadient.com                                   sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

