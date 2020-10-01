Nordic Capital sprints to EUR 6.1 billion Fund X in less than six months in wholly remote capital raise

Tenth fund exceeds target of EUR 5 billion , closes at its hard cap with significant excess demand and is the largest fund raised in Nordic Capital's history



Very strong demand from a diversified blue-chip global base of new and returning investors with all due diligence conducted remotely



Investors attracted to Nordic Capital's leadership in its focus sectors, proven value-creation track record, high ESG ratings and resilient portfolio



Fund X set to continue successful strategy of focusing on majority investments in non-cyclical growth companies in the Healthcare, Technology & Payments and Financial Services sectors

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital today announced the successful final close of Nordic Capital Fund X ("Fund X" or "the Fund"), at EUR 6.1 billion (including GP commitment of 6.5%). The Fund, launched in April 2020, was oversubscribed at its hard cap, and was raised in less than 6 months in a groundbreaking remote capital raise without holding any face-to-face meetings. This is the largest fund that Nordic Capital has raised since its inception in 1989 and surpasses its 2018-vintage Nordic Capital Fund IX which raised EUR 4.3 billion (including GP commitment).

Investors were attracted to Nordic Capital's leadership, proprietary sourcing methods and proven track record of creating value through business transformation and solid earnings growth in its focus sectors of Healthcare, Technology & Payments, Financial Services and its selective investments in Industrial & Business Services. Nordic Capital's strategy of focusing on non-cyclical, growth businesses was validated by the strong performance of the existing portfolio since the COVID-19 pandemic started. In addition, Nordic Capital recently received the highest ESG rating from the UNPRI.