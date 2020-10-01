 

VINCI signs an agreement for the PPP contract for a motorway in Kenya

Rueil Malmaison, 1 October 2020

VINCI signs an agreement for the PPP contract for a motorway in Kenya

  • First Public Private Partnership (PPP) for VINCI Concessions in Africa
  • An approximately €1.3 billion project, a 30 years PPP
  • Works performed by VINCI Construction, operation and maintenance ensured by VINCI Highways
  • A strategic infrastructure for Kenya’s economic development

The Republic of Kenya, through its Public Private Partnership Unit and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), executed an agreement with Rift Valley Highway, a company owned by VINCI Highways (Lead Member), VINCI Concessions, and Meridiam SAS, for the development of the
Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway project. The signature occurred in Paris on September 30th 2020 in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, and Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya.

The agreement will become effective following the performance of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment in compliance with the high standards of the World Bank. The financial close of the project is expected to occur by the end of 2021.

The project, worth about €1.3 billion, will transform the existing trunk road into a 175-kilometer dual two-lane motorway. Through an availability payment based PPP*, Rift Valley Highway will finance, design, widen, upgrade, operate and maintain this road corridor during 30 years.

The construction works, scheduled to last 42 months, will be carried out with a consortium comprised of VINCI Construction subsidiaries: Sogea-Satom, locally rooted in Kenya and VINCI Construction Terrassement, specialized in large infrastructure projects. VINCI Highways, subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, will capitalize on its technical and operational expertise to implement new traffic management patterns, deploy advanced equipment and maintenance plans and provide local employees with training programs.

In one of the strongest economies in Sub Saharan Africa, this highway will improve the road safety and reduce travel time on this strategic axis between Kenya’s capital city Nairobi, Nakuru and Mau Summit. Crossing along the Rift valley, the highway will also serve as a gateway to touristic development.

It is the first PPP won by VINCI Concessions in Africa.

* Without any traffic risk. Rift Valley Highway income will be based on availability and quality criterion.

About VINCI Highways

VINCI Highways, a subsidiary of VINCI Concessions, is a world leader in road concessions, operations and services. Through its multispecialist approach, VINCI Highways designs, finances, builds and operates highways, urban road networks, bridges, tunnels and toll services facilities in 14 countries. VINCI Highways’ network covers 3,700 km worldwide and its 5.500 employees deploy a unique expertise to keep roads running at best levels of performance and safety and provide drivers with a seamless experience.

