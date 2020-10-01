Orphazyme closes its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe

Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme A/S has today registered a capital increase of new ordinary shares and completed its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe





Copenhagen, Denmark, October 1, 2020 – With reference to the company announcement no. 52/2020, no. 54/2020, no. 55/2020, no. 57/2020 and no. 58/2020, Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces the registration of the share capital increase of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares of nominal DKK 1 per share with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase was registered in connection with the closing of the global offering (excluding the additional 1,142,421 ordinary shares (which may be in the form of ADSs or ordinary shares) that the underwriters have an option to subscribe for and purchase).