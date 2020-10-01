 

Orphazyme closes its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 08:25  |  81   |   |   

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                        
No. 59/2020                                                                                                          
Company Registration No. 32266355


  •       Orphazyme A/S has today registered a capital increase of new ordinary shares and completed its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe


Copenhagen, Denmark, October 1, 2020 – With reference to the company announcement no. 52/2020, no. 54/2020, no. 55/2020, no. 57/2020 and no. 58/2020, Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces the registration of the share capital increase of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares of nominal DKK 1 per share with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase was registered in connection with the closing of the global offering (excluding the additional 1,142,421 ordinary shares (which may be in the form of ADSs or ordinary shares) that the underwriters have an option to subscribe for and purchase).

Seite 1 von 4
Orphazyme Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Director Declaration
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
Voting Rights and Capital
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Orphazyme files final prospectus in connection with a global offering, consisting of initial public offering of American Despositary Shares in the United States and concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe
30.09.20
Orphazyme publishes a prospectus regarding listing of 7,616,146 new ordinary shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with a global offering
29.09.20
Stabilization period begins
29.09.20
Orphazyme prices its global offering, consisting of an initial public offering of American Depositary Shares in the U.S. and a concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe
25.09.20
Orphazyme A/S provides update on previously announced global offering
21.09.20
New incentive program for the Board of Directors of Orphazyme
21.09.20
Orphazyme A/S commences a global offering, consisting of initial public offering of ADSs in the U.S. and concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe
21.09.20
Resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting
16.09.20
Orphazyme announces U.S. FDA acceptance and Priority Review of New Drug Application for arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease Type C
04.09.20
Orphazyme files registration statement in the U.S. in connection with proposed global offering, consisting of initial public offering of ADSs in the U.S. and concurrent private placement of ordinary shares in Europe