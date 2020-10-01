 

Alm. Brand A/S concludes agreement to sell Alm. Brand Bank A/S and forms strategic partnership with Sydbank A/S

1 October 2020
Announcement no. 40/2020

Alm. Brand A/S concludes agreement to sell Alm. Brand Bank A/S and forms strategic partnership with Sydbank A/S

  • Today, Alm. Brand A/S has entered into a conditional agreement with Sydbank A/S on the sale of Alm. Brand Bank A/S, generating net proceeds of DKK 1,833 million, equivalent to 0.95 times the net asset value.
  • At the same time, Alm. Brand has formed a long-term strategic partnership with Sydbank that provides access to offering insurance products to Sydbank’s approximately 450,000 customers. This partnership will strengthen Alm. Brand’s distribution network and support our ambitions for growing the insurance business.
  • The partnership is mutual and involves a close integration of products and digital solutions for the benefit of the customers of Alm. Brand and Sydbank. Both companies will invest considerably in developing the partnership. 
  • The sale of the bank will free up capital in the group in a total amount of approximately DKK 1.2 billion. The Board of Directors recommends that the freed-up capital be distributed as dividend subject to final closing of the transaction and taking into account the development in the authorities’ recommendation on deferred payment of dividends.

Chairman of the Board of Directors Jørgen Hesselbjerg Mikkelsen:

“The Board of Directors has been looking to find a strategic banking partner that could contribute to strengthening our distribution network and market position. Our sale of the bank marks the first step in this partnership, and we aim to ensure a smooth transition to Sydbank for the bank and its customers. I am extremely pleased with the overall perspectives of the agreement we have made. The agreement will foster innovation across the group and contribute to value accretion at Alm. Brand – both here and now and in the coming years.”

CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen:

“We are looking forward to working with Sydbank to create a whole new and unique customer experience in the financial sector, with our common customer view and the long-term agreement providing a very solid foundation for the partnership. The agreement opens up for new, attractive opportunities for our customers, while enabling us to offer our insurances to a much wider group of customers than today, all of which will strengthen Alm. Brand’s growth and earnings going forward.”

