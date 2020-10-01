Better Collective acquires Atemi Group for up to 44 million EUR

Sports betting media group, Better Collective, has completed the acquisition of Atemi Group, for up to 44 million EUR. Atemi Group is one of the World’s largest companies specialised within lead generation for iGaming through paid media (PPC) and social media advertising. The acquisition is a major strategic move for Better Collective with significant synergistic opportunities.

About Atemi Group

Atemi Group was founded in 2015 and is a global iGaming lead generation company specialised in paid media (PPC) and Social Media advertising. Distribution channels include Google, Microsoft Bing, Facebook and Instagram among others. Historically, the focus of the company has mostly been on traffic acquisition towards iGaming (online casino, bingo etc.) but has more recently focused on building and investing in sports betting comparison platforms. Atemi Group has a global presence with its most prominent market being the UK and their main operations are placed in London. In 2019, Atemi Group generated revenues of 33 million EUR with an organic growth of 70% compared to 2018.





For 2020, Atemi Group is on course to send more than 180,000 new depositing customers (NDC’s) to their partners representing iGaming operators and has set a revenue target of >40 million EUR and operational earnings of approximately 8 million EUR. The earning margins within paid media is typically lower than within organic traffic, due to direct payments to the companies providing platforms for online advertisement such as Google and Facebook. Atemi Group is mostly working on cost per acquisition (CPA)-deals, however, the company has gradually invested in sending an increased number of NDC’s on revenue-share agreements, in particular within sports betting.





The Transaction

The purchase price has been agreed to 40 million GBP (approximately 44 million EUR) of which 32,5 million GBP is paid upfront at closing in a combination of 27.8 million GBP in cash and 4.7 million GBP in Better Collective shares from the treasury shares holding. The remaining 7.5 million GBP will be paid in equal quarterly deferred payments until the end of 2021.









The strategic objectives

The acquisition of Atemi Group provides Better Collective with additional channels of traffic sourcing high intent customers at a large scale. Atemi Group has built a state-of-the-art tracking and attribution platform for online paid media activities. So far the focus of the company has mainly been on the UK market, and for Better Collective, the acquisition provides the opportunity of scaling PPC activities into additional attractive markets and to further invest in the sports betting opportunity.