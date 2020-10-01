 

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center and Pluristem Unveil Joint Projects at Malta Conferences Foundation Online Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 09:00  |  89   |   |   

The Malta Conferences address the shared desire to improve quality of life and political stability in the Middle East through scientific collaboration

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading Israeli regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological products, and the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) unveiled their first joint projects in a presentation at the Malta Conferences Foundation, a global conference supported by the kENUP Foundation, a global promoter of research-based innovation with public and societal benefit.

Pluristem and ADSCC presented the new projects, part of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at harnessing the power of regenerative medicine.

The first joint project brings together the expertise and knowledge of Pluristem and ADSCC to advance a potential COVID-19 treatment. The project will involve the first-time administration of Pluristem’s PLX cells via a nebulizer, a drug delivery device that helps a patient inhale a medication through a mask or mouthpiece, to COVID-19 patients. The collaboration will allow ADSCC to expand its stem cell therapy options using Pluristem’s novel PLX cells, while enabling Pluristem to leverage ADSCC’s nebulizer administration experience to develop a new treatment delivery model for PLX cells. ADSCC has reported effectively using nebulizers to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 infection with stem cells sourced from the patient’s own blood.

Further discussions for additional projects are underway, including for the potential collaboration in chronic Graft Versus Host Disease (cGvHD), a life-threatening immune response of the donor’s stem cells against the host (patient).

The parties presented the joint projects to a distinguished audience at the Malta Conferences Foundation, including Nobel Laureates, scientists, and diplomats. The foundation’s mission is to address the shared desire to improve the quality of life and political stability in the Middle East by identifying unique opportunities for collaboration to meet the scientific and technological challenges of the region.

“I am delighted by the opportunity to convene this important meeting. The Malta Conferences are the only platform in the world where scientists from 15 Middle East countries, Morocco and Pakistan can get together under the same roof with several Nobel Laureates. They develop collaborations and friendship which overcome the chasms of distrust and intolerance.” said Prof. Zafra Lerman, President of Malta Conferences Foundation.

Seite 1 von 4
Pluristem Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FenixOro Launches Drill Program at Abriaqui
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Director Declaration
BioCryst’s Oral Factor D Inhibitor, BCX9930, Shows Clinical Benefit as Monotherapy Through 400 mg ...
Voting Rights and Capital
AMD EPYC Processors Bring Advanced Security Features and High-Performance Capabilities to VMware ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
EHang Unveils Heavy-lift AAV for Short-to-Medium-Haul Aerial Logistics
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mindleap Health Announces The Launch of The World’s First Telehealth Platform For Psychedelic ...
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
U.K. MHRA Grants Meeting to CytoDyn to Discuss Fast Track Approval of Leronlimab for COVID-19 ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
Pluristem CEO Issues Shareholder Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.06.20
2
Pluristem PSTI produces 100% recover rate COVID-19 Treatment