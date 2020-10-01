DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Acquisition FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL, Italy 01.10.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, acquired the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL in Bolzano, Italy, as of October 1, 2020, and will integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A.

As a longstanding trading partner of FUCHS, WELPONER generated sales revenues of around EUR 4 million in the financial year 2019. The acquisition includes the customer base and the workforce in particular. WELPONER's business complements FUCHS' existing business in Italy. This bundling of sales channels makes FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A. a central and authoritative partner for all lubricants and related specialties in Italy.

About FUCHS

The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs almost 6,000 people worldwide at 62 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

