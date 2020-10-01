 

DGAP-News FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL, Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 09:00  |  99   |   |   

DGAP-News: FUCHS PETROLUB SE / Key word(s): Acquisition
FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL, Italy

01.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FUCHS strengthens specialty business by acquiring the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL, Italy

The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, acquired the lubricants business of WELPONER SRL in Bolzano, Italy, as of October 1, 2020, and will integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A.

As a longstanding trading partner of FUCHS, WELPONER generated sales revenues of around EUR 4 million in the financial year 2019. The acquisition includes the customer base and the workforce in particular. WELPONER's business complements FUCHS' existing business in Italy. This bundling of sales channels makes FUCHS LUBRIFICANTI S.P.A. a central and authoritative partner for all lubricants and related specialties in Italy.

Mannheim, October 1, 2020

FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Public Relations
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim, Germany
Tel. +49 621 3802-1207
nina.consagra@fuchs.com
www.fuchs.com/group

The following information is available online:
Image and video material: www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS
The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs almost 6,000 people worldwide at 62 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.

Important note
This press release contains statements about future developments that are based on assumptions and estimates by the management of FUCHS PETROLUB SE. Even if the management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimates are accurate, future actual developments and future actual results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. These factors can, for example, include changes in the overall economic climate, changes in procurement prices, changes to exchange rates and interest rates, and changes within the lubricants industry. FUCHS PETROLUB SE provides no guarantee that future developments and the results actually achieved in the future will match the assumptions and estimates set out in this press release and assumes no liability for such.


01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: FUCHS PETROLUB SE
Friesenheimer Str. 17
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0
Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190
E-mail: ir@fuchs.com
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe
ISIN: DE0005790430, DE0005790406
WKN: 579043, 579040
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1137963

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1137963  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137963&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Fuchs Petrolub Vz Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2020 deutliche Steigerung von Gesamtleistung und Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. GIBT ZWISCHENSTAND ZU GESPRÄCHEN ÜBER IHRE EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.:
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2020 - Outlook for the fiscal year
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: FUCHS stärkt Spezialitätengeschäft durch den Erwerb des Schmierstoffgeschäfts von WELPONER SRL, Italien (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: FUCHS stärkt Spezialitätengeschäft durch den Erwerb des Schmierstoffgeschäfts von WELPONER SRL, Italien
24.09.20
Fuchs Petrolub hat Nachholbedarf
24.09.20
Fuchs Petrolub - Die Käufer schlagen sich gut!
23.09.20
BAADER BANK belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Add'
23.09.20
BERENBERG belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Buy'
22.09.20
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Hold'
16.09.20
UBS belässt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Neutral'
14.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Baader Bank hebt Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Add' und Ziel auf 45 Euro
14.09.20
BAADER BANK stuft Fuchs Petrolub auf 'Add'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2.557
Fuchs Petrolub konjunkturresistent?