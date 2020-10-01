 

SDL Partners with Congree to Provide Intelligent Authoring Assistance to Global Content Teams

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 09:00  |  79   |   |   

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces a partnership with Congree Language Technologies GmbH, experts in authoring assistance tools and content optimization, to provide linguistic guidance, terminology checks and content intelligence to authors and content teams. The combination of SDL Tridion and Congree’s focus on content authoring assistance is expected to save customers between 20-80% of their translation costs.

“You only get one chance to impress a customer,” said Thomas Labarthe, Group Revenue Officer, SDL. “Together with Congree we’re offering a new way for brands to create highly impactful content, consistently, regardless of who authors it.”

Customers can now access three new features within SDL Tridion:

  • Rule-Based Language Checks: Apart from the spelling, grammar, and terminology, the rule-based Language Check also validates the style of authored content. Predefined rule sets cover most application cases, and additional company-specific rules can be added as needed.
  • Authoring Memory: The Authoring Memory serves as a sentence repository, and displays all text segments that are similar to the authored text and were approved in the past. New sentences are included in the Authoring Memory after they are checked and approved. Congree Data Grooming can help to maintain and improve the quality of Authoring Memory.
  • Terminology Management: A connection to a terminology component enables access to a wide range of information on terminology hits. The terminology component in Congree delivers definitions and usage information on specialized terms – including preferred terms, admitted terms, and deprecated terms.

“Like no other company within our market, SDL offers a broadness of services and solutions all around language technology, combined with customers in a very wide range of different verticals,” says Congree CEO Stefan Kreckwitz. “With the professional and experienced international SDL team and the Congree Authoring Server, we are very enthusiastic about the opportunities this strategic partnership will offer to customers.”

Congree helps writers create great, consistent and compelling content by sharing writing guidance and feedback according to their company’s unique style, branding and terminology guidelines. The Congree Authoring Server can now be accessed through SDL Tridion – giving customers the ability to create, manage and deliver consistent, high-quality content, across all languages, for any digital channel.

“A big trend we’re seeing at the moment is that companies are looking for ways to standardize and optimize their language and content creation. It’s largely driven by the reality that large volumes of content are created by dozens of different authors and stakeholders within a company,” said Val Swisher, CEO of Content Rules. “We’re excited to see both SDL and Congree come together in a way that will help brands ensure that their language and brand remains consistent, no matter who creates it.”

SDL Tridion offers organizations a knowledge hub and ‘single source of truth’ across all their content, providing the foundation for delivering next-generation digital experiences, intranets, self-service and support services. It enables businesses to run more efficiently, but also gain insights into consumption habits, consumer behavior, and other patterns that can identify and capitalize on to achieve higher revenues.

About Congree
 Congree Language Technologies GmbH offers a software platform for content optimization. Congree help writers create great, consistent and compelling content. Linguistic intelligence provides writing guidance and feedback according to company unique style, branding and terminology guidelines. In addition, the Authoring Memory alerts writers to opportunities to reuse existing content instead of creating new, similar content. This saves time for your writers and can significantly reduce your translation costs. Congree seamlessly integrates and works within the most popular editors on the market, so there’s no need for writers to switch to a new environment. For more information, visit: www.congree.com.

About SDL
 SDL (LSE: SDL) is the intelligent language and content company. Our purpose is to enable global understanding, allowing organizations to communicate with their audiences worldwide, whatever the language, channel or touchpoint. We work with over 4,500 enterprise customers including 90 of the world’s top brands and the majority of the largest companies in our target sectors. We help our customers overcome their content challenges of volume, velocity, quality, fragmentation, compliance and understanding through our unique combination of language services, language technologies and content technologies.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Gilead Sciences Presents Data From HIV Research and Development Programs at HIV Glasgow 2020
Velodyne Lidar Announces Inaugural Trading on Nasdaq Global Select Market
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
Energous Receives FCC Approval, Extending Charging Zone to Up to 1 Meter for Groundbreaking ...
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
Elanco Announces Restructuring to Drive Synergies From Bayer Animal Health Acquisition
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results