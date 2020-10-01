 

ASTRO Gaming Introduces the A03 In-Ear Monitor for Console and Mobile Gaming

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020   

ASTRO Gaming, the leader in premium video gaming equipment, today announced the release of the newest addition to its award winning family of gaming audio products, the A03 In-Ear Monitor (IEM).

ASTRO Gaming Introduces the A03 In-Ear Monitor for Console and Mobile Gaming (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineered specifically for Mobile and Console gaming, the A03 IEM differs from traditional earbuds thanks to the two separate drivers in each ear housing. One driver is dedicated to bass, while the other is dedicated to mids and highs. This architecture delivers a powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape, revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat.

“Gamers want a convenient way to enjoy pro-grade audio while on the go,” said Aron Drayer, vice president of marketing for ASTRO Gaming. “The new A03 IEM expands our line-up with a competitively priced solution designed to deliver the sound quality, comfort and style ASTRO customers expect.”

Fully equipped to allow gamers to play anywhere, the A03 IEM provides wired compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as PCs, mobile devices, tablets and the Astro MixAmp Pro TR. It is designed to fit comfortably and includes three sizes of soft silicone ear tips. The sturdy aluminium housing and tangle-free flat cables ensure reliability, durability and a premium look and feel. For added connectivity, the A03 features a high quality in-line mic and integrated audio controls. The A03 comes with its own soft carrying pouch, keeping them clean and safe.

The A03 IEM is offered in two color-ways, White/Purple or Navy/Red. The ASTRO Gaming A03 In-Ear Monitor is available now for 49.99 USD at ASTRO Gaming. Watch the video here for more information.

About ASTRO Gaming

ASTRO Gaming creates premium video gaming equipment and lifestyle products for professional gamers, esports leagues, content creators and hardcore gamers. In 2008, ASTRO Gaming was spun-off from design powerhouse ASTRO Studios, known for designing the Xbox 360, along with the original Alienware and HP Gaming PCs. ASTRO Gaming is now a proud member of the Logitech Gaming group. All ASTRO Gaming products are available at astrogaming.com. Connect with ASTRO Gaming on Twitter @ASTROGaming, Instagram @ASTROGaming or our blog.

ASTRO Gaming is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI).

