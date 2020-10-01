Orange Business Services Gains Ground in e-health and Consolidates Healthcare Activities Within Enovacom Subsidiary

The healthcare sector is a key focus of Orange's 2025 strategic plan. As part of this, Orange Business Services is reorganizing its healthcare entities, Enovacom and Orange Healthcare, to fully meet the needs of the players in this sector, which is currently undergoing a digital transformation, both in France and abroad.

Enovacom and Orange Healthcare, to fully meet the needs of the players in the health sector, which is currently undergoing a digital transformation (Photo: Orange Business Services)

As of today, Orange Healthcare B2B activities have been transferred to Enovacom. With a team of 250 people, this unique hub will boost synergies and support the digital shift in healthcare. With headquarters in Marseille, the integrated team also supports the Group's commitment to reinforce its strategic activities in local regions, as close as possible to local players and talent. This transformation is being complemented by an ambitious recruitment plan.

"Orange Business Services understands the need to gain momentum in the healthcare sector. Thanks to this integration, Enovacom—which is already a leader in terms of interoperability in France—will see its expertise enhanced and expand its portfolio to offer tailored solutions for all healthcare players. Enovacom will be able to take advantage of the strengths of the Orange Group to face the many healthcare challenges ahead and take part in larger scale projects. Enovacom has all the attributes required to become a leader in e-health in France," says Pierre-Louis Biaggi, Senior Vice President, Digital and Data, Orange Business Services and CEO of Enovacom.

"A new page of Enovacom's history is being written. By focusing on the healthcare ambitions of the Digital and Data unit of Orange Business Services from now on, we are taking on a new dimension. Now more than ever we need to work alongside those who care for us in order to improve medical devices. The support and expertise of Orange Business Services will help solidify the foundations of Enovacom solutions. Our commitment at present is to develop new products to meet the current and future needs of our 1,600 customers," adds Laurent Frigara, Deputy CEO of Enovacom.