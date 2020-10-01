 

DGAP-DD Siemens Energy AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.10.2020 / 09:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jochen
Last name(s): Eickholt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Siemens Energy AG

b) LEI
5299005CHJZ14D4FDJ62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ENER6Y0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.01 EUR 82537.50 EUR
22.01 EUR 88040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.0100 EUR 170577.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


01.10.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

Handel vorgesehen. / Intended to be listed.
 
