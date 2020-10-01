 

DGAP-News UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 09:54  |  74   |   |   

DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Miscellaneous
UET United Electronic Technology AG releases consolidated financial report for first half of fiscal year 2020

01.10.2020 / 09:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Consolidated revenues of 16.665 mn EUR
  • EBITDA for the group positive with 0.691 mn EUR
  • Group earnings of -1.454 mn EUR
  • Continuation of the long-term investment and development plan despite the impairments and restrictions caused by the new coronavirus

Today, UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, provides their consolidated financial figures for the first half of the fiscal year from January 1st to June 30th 2020.

UET Group generated consolidated revenues of 16.665 mn EUR in the first half of the fiscal year 2020. Compared with the previous year, this represents a decline of 1.244 mn EUR or 7 %.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were positive and amounted to 0.691 mn EUR (first half of 2019: 0.291 mn EUR).
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) amounted to -0.696 mn EUR (first half of 2019: -0.990 mn EUR).
The consolidated result of the first half of the fiscal year 2020 was -1.454 mn EUR. In the same period of the previous year consolidated net income amounted to -1.544 mn EUR.

On June 30th 2020, the cash funds of the UET Group amounted to 1.135 mn EUR.
The equity of the UET Group amounted to 4.136 mn EUR as of 30 June 2020.

The global spread of the new coronavirus and the associated containment measures lead to restrictions in operation and thus to demand, but also to a slowdown in installation and network expansion. This also changes the business development of the UET Group. A decline in sales and earnings as well as short-term changes in market conditions, ordering and call-off behavior are expected until mid of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
UET United Electronic Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: UET United Electronic Technology
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2020 deutliche Steigerung von Gesamtleistung und Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. GIBT ZWISCHENSTAND ZU GESPRÄCHEN ÜBER IHRE EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.:
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2020 - Outlook for the fiscal year
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. Halbjahr 2020 (deutsch)
09:54 Uhr
DGAP-News: UET United Electronic Technology AG veröffentlicht den konsolidierten Finanzbericht zum 1. Halbjahr 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
1.208
UET United Electronic Technology
10.07.20
210
UET AG der Turnaround-Kandidat 2018!