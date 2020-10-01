ODO enables Rivervale Leasing to step up a gear and win bigger fleets

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivervale Leasing, one of the UK's leading car leasing brokers, has won a major contract to supply fleet management services to a fleet of 600 vehicles for a sales and marketing agency that drives revenue growth for manufacturers and retailers around the world. This win represents an important step up for Rivervale Leasing in acquiring larger customers and expanding the fleet management arm of their broker business. The new fleet will go live on 1 st December and is underpinned by the ODO platform.

Following an extensive tender process, the Rivervale team were successful thanks to their combined proposition of exceptional customer service backed up by the intuitive and powerful fleet management system from ODO.

ODO is a leading provider of fleet management technology for the leasing broker and dealer sectors. ODO offer an intuitive end-to-end fleet management solution which enables brokers and dealers to introduce recurring revenue streams to their business. It delivers three key benefits to broker's customers, namely:

Peace of mind… ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (including things such as driver health / driver safety) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified

Lower fleet costs… through functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduces fuel and maintenance costs

through functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduces fuel and maintenance costs Time saving driver app... that empowers users to self-serve and manage vehicles efficiently, with proactive prompts to identify and prioritise issues, key tasks and reporting

Commenting on the major win, Rivervale Leasing COO Vince Pemberton said: "Winning a fleet of this size reflects the progress we have made over the last few years as we have expanded our fleet management capabilities both inhouse and with the support of the ODO platform. It represents a major milestone for our business as we continue to expand our fleet management offering through a 'customer first' approach."

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer for ODO, said: "We're delighted that we have been able to play an important role in this major milestone for Rivervale and look forward to continuing to work closely with them as they expand their fleet management business."

For more information, please visit https://www.rivervaleleasing.co.uk/fleet-management and www.ododrive.com

ABOUT RIVERVALE LEASING

Established in 2001, Rivervale are the UK's leading vehicle leasing company for personal and business customers. They specialise in new vehicle leasing for cars, vans and minibuses.

The vehicles supplied are brand new, many of which are in stock and ready to be delivered within only 14 days. Vehicle delivery is free of charge to any home or work address within mainland UK.

The way to get your next vehicle has changed, whether it's for private leasing or business leasing use, Rivervale are the first to offer a vehicle leasing dealership to both the high-street and online.



About ODO

ODO delivers an intuitive, automated and flexible fleet management ecosystem, enabling ambitious businesses and brokers to scale their business and optimise their fleet without the frustrations and gaps of multiple manual solutions.

ODO runs in the Oracle cloud, giving businesses a bespoke platform to manage their fleet and their drivers on the go at anytime, anywhere, using all devices.

ODO. Time to optimise your fleet. www.ododrive.com

