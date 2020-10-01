 

DGAP-News VERIANOS SE: VERIANOS appoints new Executive Director and completes change of legal form to Societas Europaea

VERIANOS SE: VERIANOS appoints new Executive Director and completes change of legal form to Societas Europaea

01.10.2020 / 10:00
VERIANOS SE - VERIANOS appoints new Executive Director and completes change of legal form to Societas Europaea

  • Ole Sichter appointed new Executive Director as of November 1, 2020
  • Change of legal form to a monistic Societas Europaea completed

Cologne, Frankfurt/Main, 1 October 2020 - VERIANOS SE, the listed real estate company (ISIN DE000A0Z2Y48) focusing on value investments in the European small and mid-cap real estate segment, has appointed Ole Sichter as an additional executive director of the company effective November 1, 2020. After working for Tishman Speyer in New York, DaimlerChrysler Immobilien, Euro Ejendomme AG and Silverton Advisory, among others, Mr. Sichter most recently was active as Managing Director and Head of Transactions Germany at Principal Real Estate Europe (formerly INTERNOS Global Investors) in Frankfurt am Main. Mr. Sichter has more than 18 years of relevant industry experience.

At VERIANOS, the focus of his activities will be on investment, asset and portfolio management and development of proprietary real estate funds as well as a service provider for third parties.

Diego Fernández Reumann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of VERIANOS SE: "As value investor, we are specialised in identifying opportunities in the repositioning and restructuring of real estate assets and the associated value creation for our investors, both in Germany and internationally. We are very pleased that Ole Sichter, a very experienced renown colleague, will be joining the VERIANOS team. Ole will also support us with his expertise in the further internationalisation of our business model and the associated growth efforts."

