 

Deskcenter AG Greetings, dear future!

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.10.2020, 10:18  |  54   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 01.10.2020 / 10:18

Unified Endpoint Management is going to be the next big deal in IT - Deskcenter provides a complimentary Gartner report

LONDON, 01st October 2020 - The future is approaching fast - and it has a name: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). This isn't some secret, but simply the logical chain of technological advances impacting our everyday business. Current identifiers, like mobility and agility are gaining in importance and with that the complexities of our IT infrastructures keep growing.

"It is important to bring these increasingly heterogeneous structures under one roof as efficiently as possible," says Holger Maul, pointing to a complex organizational chart. "A wide variety of devices, different operating systems, software, assets, licenses, updates, support - all of this and much more must be on the IT manager's screen today. Ideally a single one. And that's exactly what it's all about!" The CEO of Deskcenter Solutions AG glances at the screen of his tablet. "Gartner Report" is written there in large letters on a circular button. "The topic is so important that I would love to send it to every manager by registered mail."

In fact, a copy of the document with the seminal title "Prepare for Unified Endpoint Management to Displace MDM and CMT" is now and only for a short time available as a download from Deskcenter. In a straightforward analysis, the current situation is briefly outlined and then transferred into the discussion of theoretical and practically obvious solutions. Why UEM? What can it do? And what are the key findings for companies and institutions?

With this, Deskcenter is making a copy of the Gartner report available to its network and anyone who is interested. "Global developments are progressing so quickly that we can only keep pace if we share valuable information and well-founded expert knowledge in real time," explains Holger Maul.

You can download the Gartner report here:

https://www.deskcenter.com/en/gartner-report-uem/

About Deskcenter:

Deskcenter Solutions AG is an innovative software manufacturer in the field of IT management. With the help of its modular software solution, customers and partners successfully implement projects in asset, software and service management.

The portfolio of the holistic IT management solution includes full client management, efficient IT asset management, complete hardware and software inventory, automated software distribution, OS deployment and patch management, reliable license management, secure mobile device management and user-oriented IT service management. Combined in a homogeneous, modular suite, Deskcenter enables you to gain an overview, control and optimizes your entire IT infrastructure. Deskcenter users are able to automate IT processes, increase efficiency, meet compliance requirements and optimize costs.

Media contact
Deskcenter Solutions AG
Isabel Klan
+49 341 392960-86
Arthur-Hoffmann-Straße 175
04277 Leipzig
Germany
i.klan@deskcenter.com
www.deskcenter.com



End of Media Release

Issuer: Deskcenter AG
Key word(s): Information technology

01.10.2020 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1138003  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138003&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: Jens Holstein, CFO von MorphoSys, erklärt seinen Rücktritt zum Jahresende 2020
DGAP-News: UMT Group publishes Annual Report 2019: Revenues and earnings significantly improved - further ...
DGAP-News: Baumot Group hält erfolgreich Capital Market Day 2020 in Frankfurt ab
DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest plc Approved for Listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market ...
DGAP-News: EnviTec Biogas erzielt im ersten Halbjahr 2020 deutliche Steigerung von Gesamtleistung und Ergebnis
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. GIBT ZWISCHENSTAND ZU GESPRÄCHEN ÜBER IHRE EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.:
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Preliminary numbers for the third quarter 2020 - Outlook for the fiscal year
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Pre-Stabilization-Notice
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-DD: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces switch in management and board positions as from 1 October ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: Sale of the front camera software business of HELLA ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...