Rocket Internet SE: Rocket Internet SE Launches Public Delisting Self-Tender Offer

Rocket Internet SE Launches Public Delisting Self-Tender Offer 01.10.2020

Rocket Internet SE Launches Public Delisting Self-Tender Offer

- Shareholders of Rocket Internet SE can tender their shares within the acceptance period starting today until October 30, 2020

- The cash consideration under the Delisting Self-Tender Offer amounts to EUR 18.57 per share of the Company

- Management Board and Supervisory Board of Rocket Internet SE publish a joint reasoned statement regarding the Delisting Self-Tender Offer

Berlin, October 1, 2020 - Rocket Internet SE ("Rocket Internet" or the "Company") (ISIN DE000A12UKK6 / WKN A12UKK) today launched its Delisting Self-Tender Offer following approval for the publication of the offer document by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht).

The Company offers its shareholders to buy back all shares of the Company against cash consideration of EUR 18.57 per share. The offer is not subject to any conditions.

The acceptance period commences on October 1, 2020, and is planned to expire on October 30, 2020 at 24:00 hours CET. Within this period, the Company's shareholders can accept the Delisting Self-Tender Offer and tender their shares.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Neuer Jungfernstieg 20, 20354 Hamburg (fax: +49 (0)40 350 609224 or e-mail: ECM-DCM-Events@berenberg.com) is acting as central settlement agent for the Delisting Self-Tender Offer.

The offer document and the joint reasoned statement will be published on the Company's website at:

www.rocket-internet.com/investors/share/public-delisting-self-tender-offer

and the offer document will be available as free copy for distribution (by mail) at the settlement agent. In the same way, Rocket Internet will also provide its shareholders with English language convenience translations of the offer document and the joint reasoned statement.