 

Turnover of Apranga Group in September 2020

The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group amounted to EUR 22.0 million in September 2020 and has decreased by 8.3% in comparison to September 2019.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 63.8 million in 3rd quarter 2020 or by 4.6% less than in 2019.

In 3rd quarter 2020, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania decreased by 4,4%, in Latvia decreased by 0.5% and in Estonia decreased by 11.3% year-to-year.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 150.5 million in January through September 2020 and decreased by 14.2% year-on-year.

In January through September 2020, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania was EUR 87.7 million and decreased by 15.0% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia has made EUR 38.6 million and decreased by 8.3%. The retail turnover in Estonia reached EUR 24.2 million and decreased by 19.8% year-on-year.

In January through September 2020, Apranga Group opened 5 stores, renovated 6 stores and closed 8 stores.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 183 stores (106 in Lithuania, 50 in Latvia and 27 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 93.4 thousand sq. m., or by 0.6% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801


