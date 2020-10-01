 

Total Voting Rights

For immediate release

            1 October 2020

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
 Total Voting Rights

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, announces, for the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the following:

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 59,084,551 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of 10.0p each, with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares in the Company with voting rights is 59,084,551.

The above figure of 59,084,551 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive                 Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line                             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director               Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website:  www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser          
Roland Cornish                  Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish                                Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker          
Ross Allister                        Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000


