Worldline's tender offer for Ingenico: publication of the closing date of the offer by the AMF

Bezons and Paris, October 1st, 2020

Worldline and Ingenico announce that following the receipt on September 30th, 2020 of the merger control clearance from the European Commission for the planned acquisition of Ingenico, the French Financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) announced today that the closing of the tender offer for Ingenico securities will take place on October 15th, 2020.